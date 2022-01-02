The rotating Swiss presidency is taken over by Ignazio Cassis.

Ignazio Cassis will take over the rotating Swiss presidency.

Cassis was the country’s first president from the Italian-speaking region of Ticino in the twentieth century.

SWITZERLAND’S GENEVA

In a country with a rotating presidency, former Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was elected president on Saturday.

Government spokesman Andre Simonazzi said on Twitter that Cassis took over from Guy Parmelin via phone on Friday.

During his New Year’s speech, he urged unity in the coronavirus pandemic, as he is the first president from Ticino, Switzerland’s Italian-speaking region, in this century.

The pandemic has split the Swiss, but not us.

He stated, “We will not allow ourselves to be divided.”

Cassis served as vice president in 2021 and was re-elected in December of that year.

He was elected president for the year 2022 on August 8.

* In Ankara, Ahmet Gencturk wrote and contributed.