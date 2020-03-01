The roundabout of the 24 million euros in Valencia: a useless viewpoint that adds eleven years in limbo

It was inaugurated in 2009 as another attraction of the city of Valencia, but over time it has become a headache to which no one has yet given a solution. The Miramar Tower – located on the tunnel of Catalonia Avenue and the access to the city by the V-21 – and all its surroundings – an underpass of 300 meters and a platform with three fountains and two roundabouts – support the passage of time in a state of permanent degradation.

The construction of the entrance to the capital of the Turia from the Barcelona road had been a historical claim of the residents of Valencia. A project that was finally carried out by the Zapatero Government but which had already taken its first blows in the previous Aznar executive.

The roundabout project that welcomes those who enter the capital of Turia from the city had to be retrofitted, since the construction of the 45-meter tower, with a viewpoint with capacity for 160 people, had not been contemplated initially.

This meant that the budget will skyrocket, from the planned 15.9 million euros to the 24 that ended up costing a building that, according to the few that gave it use, does not contribute anything to the views that can be seen from other farms of the area, in which the sea is barely appreciated.

Three months after the then Minister of Development, José Blanco, discovered the inaugural plaque, the viewpoint was left in no man’s land and closed its doors. The PP Government in Valencia, led by Rita Barberá, refused to receive the work. First, because he doubted his economic profitability taking into account maintenance costs and the need to hire security personnel for the premises.

In 2011, the elevator that allowed to climb to the top of the tower broke down. Since then, the viewpoint has only witnessed acts of vandalism, with an environment formed by graffiti underground corridors and pools with rusty iron structures without any care.

A situation that, despite the political color changes in the central and local executives – whose differences did not help in the early resolution of the conflict – has not changed eleven years later. Last December, the Valencia City Council – governed by Compromís and PSPV-PSOE – again demanded that the Government of Pedro Sánchez review the state and execute the necessary works to return the Miramar Tower to its initial state.

These are the conditions that the City Council of the capital of Turia offers in exchange for accepting the infrastructure. In fact, the technicians of the different areas of the Valencian consistory have estimated in little more than three million euros the necessary expense to recondition this abandoned space in the north entrance of the third city of Spain. .