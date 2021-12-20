The Royal Caribbean cruise ship has 48 cases of COVID on board.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives at the port with 48 cases of COVID.

On Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas ship, which docked at PortMiami on Saturday, 48 passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the cruise line.

Each person who tested positive was immediately quarantined, according to a statement released by Royal Caribbean on Sunday.

Six people who had tested positive were transported home after disembarking the ship in the middle of their journey.

The passengers who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had minor symptoms when they tested positive.

The voyage that resulted in 48 positive COVID-19 cases was a seven-night Caribbean itinerary that began in Miami and ended in St. Lucia.

The cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, is located in the US Virgin Islands.

The new cases come as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the United States, potentially causing travel disruptions during the holiday season.

Symphony of Sea’s future voyages will not be impacted, according to Royal Caribbean.

According to vesselfinder.com, the ship has left Miami for a new journey to Mexico.

The ship that docked in Miami on Saturday had been there since December.

On board, there were 6,091 passengers and crew members, 95% of whom were fully vaccinated.

98 percent of the 48 people who tested positive for COVID-19 had been fully vaccinated.

All passengers on the Symphony of the Seas who are 12 or older must be fully vaccinated, according to Royal Caribbean.

Before boarding, all passengers must take a COVID test.

Crew members must be fully vaccinated and undergo weekly testing.

The 48 confirmed cases could be a setback for the cruise industry, which has only recently begun to recover.

Because of the controlled environment where vaccines can be mandated, cruise industry leaders claim that being on a cruise ship is currently the safest type of vacation travelers can take.

Breakthrough infections, on the other hand, have the potential to put the industry in jeopardy once more.

At the start of the pandemic, cruise ships were hotspots for COVID-19, which forced the industry to shut down for more than a year.

Many cruise lines were forced to take on massive debts because they were unable to generate any revenue for over a year.