The Royal Family has been told that they can sue Netflix over The Crown, according to reports.

The new series’ companions sought legal advice from the Queen’s lawyers, who claimed that they and the royals had legal grounds to sue.

Close family friends sought legal advice after becoming concerned about their own portrayal in the upcoming series.

They included experts from the Queen’s preferred law firms, Farrer and Co and Harbottle and Lewis.

Friends of the monarchy were told they could sue the show’s creators, according to The Sun.

But, more importantly, they’ve informed The Firm, potentially paving the way for the family to take historic action against the show.

According to a source, “friends of the Royal Family sought legal counsel.”

“The advice they received would be appropriate for the Royal Family as well.”

“Although this isn’t direct legal advice to the Queen and her family, they have been informed.”

The new series is currently filming in the United Kingdom and will premiere in November on streaming services.

Imeldа Staunton plays the Queen, and Elizаbeth Debicki plays Diana.

The fifth series will focus on the Monаrch’s “аnnus horribilis” in 1992, Diаnа and Chаrles’ divorce, and the tragic aftermath of the late princess’s death in 1997.

Mаrtin Bаshir’s 1995 interview with his mother will also be aired on Netflix, defying Prince Williаm.

“This will be the most divisive series ever,” a source predicted.

It’s about events that are still fresh in many people’s minds.

Last year, it was revealed that Hаrry and Meghаn had agreed to a £110 million deal with Netflix for shows.

