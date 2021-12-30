The Royal Navy is removing 1,400 tonnes of explosives from a WW2 shipwreck that could cause a ‘tsunami’ on the Thames, resulting in “mass” deaths.

The Royal Navy is removing 1,400 tonnes of explosives from a World War II shipwreck that could cause a ‘tsunami’ on the Thames, resulting in’mass’ deaths.

A WWII shipwreck will be cleared of 1,400 tonnes of bombs by the Royal Navy.

For 77 years, the SS Richard Montgomery has lain at the bottom of the Thames in Kent, with fears that it could explode at any time, causing “mass damage and loss of life.”

A crack team of bomb disposal experts trained in specialist underwater demolitions has now been tasked with making the 1944 wreck safe on the Nore sandbank in the Thames Estuary, near Sheerness, according to the Telegraph.

The work will begin in June 2022 and will take two months to complete.

Hundreds of “normal bombs” up to 1,000 pounds each, as well as dozens of “high explosive Blockbuster bombs” and around 2,000 cases of cluster bombs, are among the bombs, which are primarily for aircraft.

In August 1944, the warship was part of a US convoy bound for the UK, but when it arrived in the Thames Estuary, it was told to anchor in the Great Nore, off the coast of Sheerness, where it sank.

On the dangerous mission, Royal Navy and 29 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group specialists are collaborating with the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Salvage and Marine Operations.

According to the Department for Transport’s (DfT) most recent safety survey of the underwater wreck, it could trigger bombs on board, sending “a 300m wide column of water and debris nearly 3,000m into the air” if it crumbled further.

Experts have warned that the ‘tsunami’ on the Thames could be up to five metres high and deadly.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the wreck, which still has 1,400 tonnes of explosives on it.

Only the ship’s masts are visible above the water, making it the most surveyed and closely monitored wreck in British waters.

The three masts were found to be in poor condition during the most recent DfT survey.

Fears that one or all of them might fall and cause an explosion of the bomb cargo have prompted Navy experts to remove them.

Following Covid’s setbacks in March, some of the work is thought to have been completed.

According to documents obtained by The Telegraph from the Ministry of Defence, an explosion could be deadly in the worst-case scenario, as well as wreaking havoc on nearby oil and gas facilities in Sheerness.

The likelihood of a “major explosion” was described as “remote” by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Medway Ports is monitoring the wreck with radar 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and their operation room is right next to it.

Regular high-resolution multibeam sonar surveys of the sunken ship are also conducted, and…

