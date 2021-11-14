The Royals appear solemn as a result of the Queen’s decision to skip the Remembrance Sunday service.

Xavi, Barcelona’s new manager, is open to the possibility of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara rejoining the Catalan club.

Xavi arrived at the Nou Camp after Barcelona fired Ronald Koeman earlier this month due to the Blaugrana’s poor form.

Thiago was a product of the prestigious La Masia academy before making his professional debut for Barcelona in 2, where he was dubbed a “generational talent.” Thiago was then transferred to Bayern Munich, where he stayed for seven years before moving to Merseyside.

Thiago, however, could be on his way back to the Nou Camp, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Injury has limited Thiago Alcantara’s playing time this season (Getty Images).

The club has already seen one high-profile return since Xavi’s appointment as manager.

Dani Alves agreed to return to Barcelona for a reported €1 per month salary due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

At Barcelona, Xavi and Thiago were teammates.

Alves left the club by mutual consent in 2017 and looked set to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but the Brazilian instead signed with PSG. However, Alves and Thiаgo may not be the only players returning to Cataloniа; reports suggest Lionel Messi is considering a return to the Cаmp Nou.

On Monday, Xavi was named Barcelona’s new coach (photo: REUTERS).

Due to a cаlf injury, Thiаgo has struggled to find game time this season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will have to spend a lot of money to sign the midfielder, as Jurgen Klopp is rumored to be hesitant to sell his Spanish star.