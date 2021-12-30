The RSPCA has revealed the most bizarre locations where animals have had to be rescued this year.

The RSPCA has revealed the most unusual places where animals have had to be rescued this year.

After raiding a bird feeder, a GREEDY squirrel is rescued from his craziness.

This year, the RSPCA received 281,390 reports of trapped animals.

A ewe got stuck in a footie net in Lancashire, a badger got stuck in a compost bin in Surrey, a bird got stuck in a washing machine in Tyne and Wear, and a hedgehog got stuck in an Oxford fence.

The RSPCA received 281,390 reports of trapped animals in 2021.

“Normally, the green plastic compost bin would have a lid secured on top, but this inquisitive and hungry badger had spotted an opportunity for an easy meal and clambered in through the open top,” said rescuer Louis Horton.

“The compost bin was about 2 feet tall and narrower at the top, so the poor little guy couldn’t squeeze himself up and out, even though he could poke his head out the top.”

I carefully cut the top of the plastic away and lifted him out with some power tools.”