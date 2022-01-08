The rules and advice in place across the UK to prevent Omicron closures are outlined in the Covid guidance for schools.

The rules and advice in place across the UK to prevent Omicron closures, according to Covid guidance for schools.

Despite the continued spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, ministers have been eager to ensure that schools reopen.

Following the Christmas break, students are starting to return to school this week.

“There can be no excuse for our children not learning face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be,” said Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

To try to reduce the risks of in-person teaching, measures have been put in place.

Here’s how the rules and regulations apply in the United Kingdom.

masks for the face

According to the Department for Education (DfE), secondary school and college students in England will now be required to wear face masks in class.

This rule will remain in effect until January 26th.

Previously, students were only required to wear masks in corridors and other common areas, not in classrooms.

Masks are not required for students in primary schools.

Masks are not required to be worn in the classroom by teachers in both primary and secondary schools, but they are required to be worn in the corridors and communal areas.

Isolation from others

If they have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, people under the age of 18 and six months do not need to self-isolate.

This means that a child can attend school even if a parent, sibling, or other family member has tested positive.

If a child tests positive, they must follow the usual rules of self-isolation.

Observation

Before starting the new school year, students should take a lateral flow test.

They will also be required to test twice a week, with schools providing on-site testing.

Additional measures are being taken

The Department for Education has announced the distribution of 7,000 new air purifiers to schools with poor ventilation.

“The Prime Minister could not be clearer: education is our number one priority, and we will do everything in our power as a government to minimise the disruption to schools,” the Education Secretary said.

Masks for the face

Indoors, including in the classroom, all secondary school students in Scotland are required to wear face masks.

This is true for everyone.

