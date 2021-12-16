The Russian Arctic has set a new temperature record, according to a global weather agency.

In the Russian Arctic, a global weather agency has recorded a new high temperature.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the world’s coldest and hottest places are warming, with 38°C (100.4°F) being recognized as a world record.

GENEVA, Switzerland

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced Tuesday that a temperature of 38 C (100.4 F) in Verkhoyansk, Russia on June 20, 2020 has been recognized as a new Arctic temperature record, as both the hottest and coldest locations are warming.

The temperature, which is more Mediterranean than Arctic, was measured at a meteorological observing station during an unusual and long-lasting Siberian heatwave, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

“This new Arctic record is part of a series of observations reported to the World Meteorological Organization’s Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that raise alarm bells about our changing climate,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“A new temperature record for the Antarctic continent (18.3 C) was set in 2020.”

For much of last summer, average temperatures over Arctic Siberia were up to 10 degrees Celsius above normal, causing devastating fires, massive sea ice loss, and making 2020 one of the three warmest years on record.

“WMO investigators are currently attempting to verify temperature readings of 54.4°C recorded in Death Valley, California, in both 2020 and 2021, as well as to validate a new reported European temperature record of 48.8°C set this summer on the Italian island of Sicily.

“The World Meteorological Organization’s Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes has never had so many simultaneous investigations,” Taalas said.

­It’s one of the hottest places on the planet.

The Arctic is one of the world’s fastest-warming regions, with temperatures rising at a rate that is more than twice that of the rest of the world.

“The record clearly indicates warming across Siberia,” said Phil Jones, a climatologist from the United Kingdom and a WMO expert.

The extreme temperatures and ongoing climate change prompted a WMO panel of experts to add a new climate category to its international Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes, “the highest recorded temperature at the Arctic Circle.”

The world’s highest and lowest temperatures, rainfall, heaviest hailstone, longest dry period, maximum gust of wind, longest lightning flash, and weather-related deaths are all part of the archive.

The new category now includes both polar regions.

Since 2007, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has published a list of temperature extremes for the Antarctic region, based on land and ice shelf areas.

