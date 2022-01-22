The Russian defense chief has extended an invitation to his British counterpart for security discussions.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

In response to a similar invitation from the British side, Russia’s defense minister invited the UK defense chief to Moscow for security talks on Friday.

Sergey Shoygu said the resumption of contacts between the Russian and British militaries would help ease tensions in Europe, following an invitation from Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made at a hearing in the UK parliament.

“Sergey Shoygu confirmed to his British counterpart his readiness to discuss all relevant security issues and, based on the principles of reciprocity, offered to hold talks in Moscow at any time convenient for the British Defense Minister,” according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The “possibility of constructive dialogue was demonstrated by the parties during the visit of the Russian delegation to London in 2013,” according to Shoygu, when the defense and foreign ministers met in a so-called “2(plus)2” format.

“The resumption of contacts between Russia and the United Kingdom in the spirit of goodwill will contribute to the reduction of tensions in Europe,” Shoygu added.

Wallace said last week in the House of Commons that he had sent Shoygu an invitation to visit London.

He also stated his willingness to discuss issues concerning common security concerns and engage in constructive dialogue.