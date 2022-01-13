The Russian-led coalition has begun withdrawing troops from Kazakhstan.

The Russian-led alliance has begun removing troops from Kazakhstan.

Nearly 2,500 collective security personnel will be phased out over the next 10 days.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The withdrawal of Russian-led troops from Kazakhstan has begun, according to local media on Thursday.

At a farewell ceremony held at the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Land Forces Military University in Almaty, the former capital, peacekeeping forces from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan were sent back to their respective countries.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Defense Minister Mukhamedzhan Talasov, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas, CSTO Peacekeeping Force Commander Anatoly Serdyukov, and Almaty Governor Bakytzhan Sagintayev were among those who attended the ceremony, according to Kazinform.

Meanwhile, the CSTO member nations’ Council of Defense Ministers will approve the withdrawal procedure at an extraordinary video conferencing scheduled for Thursday.

Within 10 days, the CSTO peacekeeping force of nearly 2,500 soldiers and 250 pieces of equipment will leave the former Soviet country.

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Zas and expressed gratitude to the CSTO allies for their support and assistance in the wake of what he described as a “terror attack” on Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh presidency announced in a statement that the state of emergency in northern Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and west Kazakhstan had been lifted as of Wednesday.

The “red terrorism threat level” in 14 regions, including the capital Nur-Sultan, was also canceled, according to the country’s National Security Committee.

On January 1st,

2, Protests erupted in Kazakhstan over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau, which later devolved into clashes with the police, with the most violent incidents taking place in Kazakhstan’s former capital Almaty.

Tokayev then appealed to the CSTO allies for assistance, and within a short time, peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan arrived in Kazakhstan to assist Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.