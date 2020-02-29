The Russian March combines tribute to the opposition leader with Putin’s protest

MOSCOW, February 29 (Reuters). Thousands of people gathered in Moscow on Saturday to celebrate five years after the murder of prominent Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov. They took part in a march which, according to the organizers, was also a protest against planned changes to the Russian constitution.

The annual march is the first major demonstration organized by the Russian political opposition since President Vladimir Putin proposed a number of changes to the constitution last month.

The proposals, which are widely viewed as a means of expanding Putin’s power after he left the presidency, will be subject to a national vote on April 22.

According to White Counter, a surveillance organization that brings together rally participants with metal detector frames, more than 22,000 people gathered for the Saturday march in a square about 2 kilometers from the Kremlin.

The demonstrators carried photos of Nemtsov and posters with the words “No to eternal Putin” and “No to the usurpation of power”.

Sergei Tsaplienko, an energy worker, said he joined the march because he wanted freedom and democracy for the Russian people.

“I don’t have the strength to endure the government’s abuse of power,” he said. “The constitution is about to be transformed into a kind of comic.”

The Moscow city council gave official permission for the march, in contrast to several unauthorized protests in the capital last summer, which at its peak attracted around 60,000 people and resulted in thousands of detentions.

The organizers said that linking the memorial march with a protest against constitutional reform was in line with the ideas of Nemtsov, who was one of Putin’s most vocal critics.

“That’s exactly what Boris Nemtsov fought for and he gave his life for it,” the organizers wrote on the event’s website.

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, was killed in 2015 when he went home across a bridge near the walls of the Kremlin. He had been working on a report examining Russia’s role in the conflict in Ukraine.

His allies criticized the subsequent investigation for failing to find out who ordered the murder, despite the fact that five men were sentenced to prison.

Saturday’s protest included a banner asking the authorities to find and prosecute those who staged the murder.

The call was repeated earlier this week by a representative of the U.S. embassy in Moscow during a visit by foreign diplomats to Nemtsov’s memorial. (Written by Polina Ivanova; edited by Mike Harrison)