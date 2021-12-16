The Russian military buildup around Ukraine continues, according to NATO’s top diplomat.

Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine continues, according to NATO’s top official.

Russia’s mobilization, according to Jens Stoltenberg, is “unjustified.”

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

Despite international pressure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Russia’s “provocative” military buildup continues.

“We see no indication that the buildup is slowing or stopping.”

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters: “It continues.”

They discussed Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine, which includes “tens of thousands of combat-ready troops, tanks, artillery, armored units, drones, and a lot of electronic warfare systems,” according to Stoltenberg.

“There is no justification” for such a large mobilization, he said.

It is provocative, destabilizing, and dangerous to Europe’s security.”

Russia began supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and has continued to do so for the past seven years.

Last month, Moscow reportedly concentrated military forces in and around Ukraine for the second time this year.