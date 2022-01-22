The Russian parliament will consider a request for recognition of Ukraine’s breakaway regions.

The State Duma will debate the admissibility of the Communist Party’s proposal to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Next week, Russian lawmakers will begin debating an initiative that could lead to the recognition of two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as sovereign states.

Speaker of Russia’s lower chamber parliament, the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said he will consult with party leaders on the admissibility of an appeal filed by the Communist Party earlier this week, which asks President Vladimir Putin to consider formal recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The matter will then be considered by the State Duma’s Council, which is made up of senior officials such as the chairman, his deputies, and the heads of political parties, Volodin said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The need to ensure the security of Russian nationals living in Donetsk and Luhansk, he said, is driving the recognition issue.

“We see President (Volodymyr) Zelensky disobeying the Minsk Accords.”

NATO is attempting to occupy Ukraine.

Both have the potential to be tragic.

“We cannot allow this to happen,” Volodin stated emphatically.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said it was critical to avoid any actions that could exacerbate tensions between Moscow and Kyiv in response to the initiative.

“It’s critical for those who are behind this initiative, first and foremost, not to try to score political points in such a delicate situation,” he said.

Tensions are already high in Ukraine, with Western countries accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

Russia has categorically denied the allegations and countered with claims that Kyiv is preparing provocations in eastern Ukraine under US guidance.

Moscow has held talks on the issue with the US, NATO, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

After deputies’ talks on Jan.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Geneva for talks aimed at reducing tensions and avoiding conflict over Ukraine.