The Russian parliament will debate the recognition of Ukraine’s breakaway regions.

The Russian parliament will debate whether or not to recognize the separatist regions of Ukraine.

The Communist Party’s draft resolution was referred to a parliamentary committee with the support of United Russia.

MOSCOW is the Russian capital.

On Tuesday, Russia’s parliament will vote on whether to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

The State Duma’s lower chamber, the State Duma, was referred to a parliamentary committee after a draft resolution submitted by the Communist Party and supported by the United Russia party was placed on the agenda.

The resolution states that the request for Putin’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk will first be sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry for consultation.

According to the resolution, the recognition would serve as the foundation for providing security guarantees and protecting the people of the region from external threats.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, a move that has never been recognized by the international community and has been criticized as illegal under international law.

Tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the West rose over the weekend, following reports in Western media that Moscow was planning an attack on Ukraine on Wednesday.

Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO closer to its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some ex-Soviet states and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia would not join NATO.