The Russian president meets with his new Iranian counterpart for the first time.

The Russian president meets for the first time with his new Iranian counterpart.

In Moscow, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi discuss bilateral ties and international issues.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow on Wednesday for the first time since the latter took office in August.

Greeting Raisi, Putin stated that despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade between Russia and Iran has increased, and the two countries are continuing to implement major projects and expanding cooperation “in many directions.”

According to him, Iran’s relations with the Eurasian Economic Community are improving, and both sides are “actively working” to establish a free trade zone.

Putin lauded Russian-Iranian cooperation in Syria, claiming that the threats posed by international terrorism have been contained as a result of their combined efforts.

He expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan, saying he would discuss it with his Iranian counterpart, as well as Iran’s position on the reinstatement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran wants “long-term and comprehensive relations” with Russia in all areas, according to Raisi, because it will benefit both countries’ people.

He proposed coordinating efforts to withstand “unilateral Western sanctions,” while also stating that Iran is working to lift them.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the Iranian-Russian cooperation in Syria’s fight against terrorism “a very good” experience that can be applied “in many other areas.”