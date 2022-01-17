The S-400 missile system, developed by India, will be operational in April, according to reports.

India’s S-400 missile system will be operational in April, according to reports.

By next year, all five units of the Russian-made system should be operational.

DELHI, NEW DELHI

According to local media, India has begun deployment of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf advanced surface-to-air missile defense system, with the first unit set to go live in April.

According to The Hindustan Times, all five units will be deployed to counter China’s threat.

For the past two years, the two countries have been locked in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between China and India in the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions rose in June 2020 after a border clash in the region killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

Despite several rounds of talks, the situation has calmed and the two sides have increased military deployments along the border.

Local officials told The Hindustan Times that all five units of the S-400 system, which can shoot down a hostile aircraft or missile at a range of 40 to 400 kilometers (25 miles to 248 miles), are expected to be operational by next year.

Sanctions by the United States loom large in the background.

India and Russia signed a US$5.5 billion S-400 system contract in 2018, putting India at risk of US sanctions.

The US has long tried to scare countries away from buying Russian military hardware by threatening them with sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which it has used against Turkey, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Despite warnings from Washington, New Delhi went ahead with the purchase, claiming that it has strategic ties with both Russia and the United States.

Turkiye has also moved forward with its S-400 purchase, dismissing the threat of US sanctions and claiming that the missiles are necessary for national security.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden’s Sanctions Policy Coordinator James O’Brien told House lawmakers last week that the US does not want India to purchase Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

In response to Biden’s growing demand that India be exempted from CAATSA, he added that Washington must take into account important geo-strategic circumstances.