The safest place to sit on a plane to avoid catching coronavirus is next to the window

The safest place to sit on a plane to avoid catching coronavirus from an infected passenger is next to the window, according to medical experts.

Experts from Emory University modelled the movement of passengers around an aircraft to show how viruses can spread, and found that people is aisle seats are much more likely to come into contact with infected passengers.

They said that passengers who are worried about contracting coronavirus should stay in their seats. This is because the more you get up and move around the plane, the more chance you’ve got of finding yourself next to someone with the disease.

The longer you are in contact with an infected passenger and the longer you are near them, the greater the chance of becoming infected yourself.

For this reason cabin crew shouldn’t fly if they have any kind of infection – especially one like coronavirus – as they have the most contact with passengers on a flight.

The researchers studied passengers’ behaviour on flights lasting between three and five hours.

They found 38 per cent left their seats once and 24 per cent more than once, but passengers by the window barely left their seat at all.

This reduced the number of contacts with other passengers from 64 for those sitting in the aisle to just 12 for window seat holders.

The World Health Organisation says contact with an infected person is being seated within two rows of one another, but the Emory team say it isn’t that simple.

They say people don’t just sit down during flights, they visit the bathroom, stretch their legs and grab things from overhead lockers.

‘Suppose you’re seated in an aisle seat or a middle seat and I walk by to go to the lavatory,’ Howard Weiss, study author told National Geographic.

‘We’re going to be in close contact, meaning we’ll be within a meter. So if I’m infected, I could transmit to you…Ours was the first study to quantify this.’

Although people sitting in aisle seats are more likely to come into contact with other passengers, this doesn’t mean they will necessarily become infected, as each encounter is short.

‘If you’re seated in an aisle seat, certainly there will be quite a few people moving past you, but they’ll be moving quickly,’ Weiss told the National Geographic.

‘In aggregate, what we show is there’s quite a low probability of transmission to any particular passenger.’

As it is still unclear exactly how the coronavirus is transmitted, the team say they can’t tell exactly what impact it will have on flying.

They say it does appear to transmit from human to human and has about a 14 day incubation period – which means people might be sick and transmitting long before any symptoms show up.

They sais that, as well as picking a window seat, people should wash their hands with soap regularly, use alcohol-based hand sanitiser after touching surfaces, and avoid touching their faces or having contact with coughing passengers if possible.

Emily Landon from the University of Chicago Medicine said everyone on Earth is at risk of catching coronavirus as it is new – so there is no specific treatment or vaccine.

‘With flu we have vaccines, a couple antivirals. We don’t have those for this coronavirus,’ she said.

The virus reportedly began in a food market in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei providence where more than 11million people are currently in lockdown.

Despite the precautions, the disease is spreading around the world – with reported cases in more than a dozen countries – and has killed at least 170 people.