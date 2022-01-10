The Samaritans have launched the first-ever ‘university hub’ to provide online support to the general public in the United Kingdom.

Trained university students will operate an “on-campus duty room,” providing an online chat service for people in need across the country.

If the project is successful, Samaritans hopes to open more university hubs, allowing the charity to expand its volunteer base and services to provide “the most effective support possible to those who need it, wherever they are in the UK.”

Along with the duty room, the Anglia Ruskin partnership is also testing a Samaritans placement program for students enrolled in certain courses, such as mental health nursing and social work.

Students’ knowledge and skills in conversing with vulnerable people will be enhanced during the two-week virtual placements.

“There is a growing need for people to have a variety of options if they are struggling and need to reach out,” Colin Hill, Anglia Ruskin Samaritans hub service director, said.

“That’s why, through partnerships like this one with Anglia Ruskin University, it’s critical that we test and develop our online chat pilot so that, in the future, Samaritans can provide more digital, written-word options for those who prefer it.”

“I’m hoping that this university partnership’s success will be the first of many.”

“ARU provides its students with a comprehensive range of mental health and wellbeing support,” said Anglia Ruskin’s pro vice chancellor, Professor Nigel Harrison.

This new initiative allows our students to give back to the community by assisting the general public.

“Samaritans will be able to help more people across the UK – whether in Ipswich or Inverness, Cardiff or Coleraine – through this new online support facility, thanks to our trained staff and student volunteers.”

“We are honoured to be supporting such an important charity,” he continued, “and the presence of the Samaritans hub on campus will hopefully help to further normalize conversations around mental health among our own students and staff.”

Researchers with funding from Health Education England will assess the students’ experiences at the hub.

