The Sarah Everard investigation will look into whether or not police missed’red flags’ in Wayne Couzens’ behavior.

The Sarah Everard investigation will look into whether or not police missed’red flags’ about Wayne Couzens’ actions.

The findings of the first phase of the investigation will then be used to inform government policy on policing and women’s safety.

An official investigation into how serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was able to kidnap, rape, and murder Sarah Everard will focus on whether any “red flags” were overlooked and how much his coworkers were aware of his actions.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, gave an overview of the first phase of the Angiolini Inquiry, which is named after the QC who is leading it.

Dame Elish Angiolini QC will spend six to nine months investigating Couzens’ background, including the “circumstances and decision-making relating to his vetting and re-vetting” as a police officer, as well as whether any potential red flags were overlooked.

According to the Home Office, the investigation will piece together an overall timeline of Couzens’ career as well as prior allegations of criminal behavior and misconduct.

It will also look into “the extent to which any issues relating to his behavior, particularly in regard to women, were known and raised by colleagues, including professional standards and senior leaders,” as well as “the extent to which any issues relating to his behavior, particularly in regard to women, were known and raised by colleagues, including professional standards and senior leaders.”

Officials will also look into any further abuses of police power during Couzens’ career, as well as his overall performance and training within the force.

“I am determined to understand the failings that enabled a serving officer to commit such heinous crimes – we owe an explanation to Sarah’s family and loved ones, and we need to do everything we can to prevent something like this from happening again,” Ms Patel said in announcing the investigation’s details.

“The Angiolini Inquiry’s terms of reference, which were agreed upon today, are critical and will result in learning and recommendations for policing and others.”

I’ve assured Dame Elish that she has my full support in getting the answers the public and the Everard family require as soon as possible.”

The first phase of the investigation will be non-statutory so that it can be established and carried out “as quickly and flexibly as possible” to provide answers to Ms Everard’s family, according to the Home Office.

If Dame Elish needs to complete the terms of reference set out today, she can convert it to a statutory inquiry.

If the inquiry is statutory, it will have the legal authority to call witnesses and limit the government’s power.

