The scam was’so plausible,’ says a 72-year-old man who almost lost £1,000 to a WhatsApp fraudster posing as his son.

The scam was “so plausible,” says a 72-year-old man who nearly lost £1,000 to a WhatsApp fraudster posing as his son.

After being duped into believing his son was in need, Martin Stevens handed over his Barclaycard details to a scammer.

Scammers posing as family members in need continue to defraud WhatsApp users of tens of thousands of pounds.

According to the most recent information from Action Fraud, criminals impersonating a victim’s son or daughter stole £50,000.

The true number could be even higher, as more people are reporting being scammed in recent weeks.

Scammers frequently address the victim as mother or father before claiming that their phone has been lost, stolen, or damaged, and that they have had to change their number.

They request that funds be transferred to a bank account after a brief exchange of messages.

Martin Stevens, 72, who was a victim of the scam two weeks ago, told me he was “extremely embarrassed” to have been duped, but he stressed that the scam was not limited to older WhatsApp users.

“What was really extraordinary there was that the intonation, the phrasing was the same that he used,” Mr Stevens, who works part-time in a pharmacy, said.

When Mr Stevens was asked for money, he wasn’t suspicious because he has a close relationship with his son.

Although his 32-year-old son Jack does not often do such things, the circumstances made it “so plausible.”

His phone had “completely smashed” after falling from the worktop, and they needed £1,085 to make an urgent payment, the fraudster claimed.

It made perfect sense to Mr Stevens, given that his son’s kitchen has flagstone flooring and that he recently purchased a new iPhone.

He agreed to lend the money and sent his Barclaycard information.

The scammer tried to withdraw the money right away, but the transaction was flagged as fraudulent by Barclaycard’s fraud detection system.

“Barclaycard texted me and asked, ‘Are you sure this isn’t a scam?’ I thought to myself, ‘This is strange.’

By this point, I’d already transferred the information.

‘I’m sorry, but this hasn’t worked,’ said WhatsApp.

‘Do you have a second card?’

The fraudster then sent him a message with three smiley face emojis and the message “My time is up.”

Mr. Shortly after, Mr.

