‘The scammers took everything I own,’ says an online fraud victim in need of assistance rather than judgment.

‘The scammers took everything I have,’ says an online fraud victim in need of assistance rather than judgment.

According to UK Finance, the most common type of fraud is ‘impersonation scams,’ in which criminals impersonate trusted organizations in order to defraud victims out of their money.

Government ministers are frequently accused of being out of touch with their constituents, and Kwasi Kwarteng was no exception when he claimed last week that crime was declining across the country.

The Business Secretary backed figures recently cited by the Prime Minister, which claimed that crime had decreased by 14% in two years.

“In terms of burglary, in terms of physical injury, crime that people experience in their day-to-day lives has gone down, and that’s absolutely right,” Mr Kwarteng told the BBC.

But he – and Boris Johnson – are correct only if fraud and scams aren’t considered crimes or have victims.

Yvette Cooper, the Shadow Home Secretary, and Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert, argued that this trivializes the harrowing experiences that many fraud victims go through, as well as the lack of support they receive.

Furthermore, fraud cases are on the rise: during the pandemic, the charity Victim Support has been referred nearly twice as many scam cases, up from 52,021 in 2019 to 96,567 in 2020 and 95,269 in 2021.

According to UK Finance, the most common type of fraud is “impersonation scams,” in which criminals impersonate reputable organizations in order to defraud victims out of their money.

In 2020, the number of cases had doubled to 39,364.

It’s a common misconception that con artists only target the unsophisticated or overly trusting.

The truth is that their methods for entangling us are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult to distinguish between legitimate financial transactions.

This is what tipped off Sarah Evans, a care worker who was duped out of a £25,000 inheritance.

She looked for job openings online and came across a link to Prudential Insurance.

She was contacted by a “Ryan Nobbs” after sending her information, and he sent her information for a product with a good interest rate.

Ms Evans was instructed to complete a form and return it along with copies of her passport and council tax bill by a certain date.

,.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.