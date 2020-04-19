the scandal of the cheater who wanted to earn millions is still as fascinating

Nearly twenty years after the show in which Charles Ingram became a millionaire, the series Quiz ofITV returns to the burlesque and fascinating hoax implemented by the candidate and his accomplices.

The one the British now know as the Coughing Major has made a comeback in the UK. In September 2001, Charles Ingram, then commander in the British army, took his place on the set of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ?” facing presenter Chris Tarrant.

He was about to win the million and created one of the biggest British cheating scandals. Today, it’s Matthew Macfadyen who plays the role of this candidate in the new miniseries Quiz, broadcast on ITV, reports The Independent.

Suspected coughing fits

Obviously clueless at each question, the soldier awkwardly managed to make his way up to the million, the British daily recalls.

He changed his mind at the last minute. To the question: ‘Who released an album called Born to do it “He said he had never heard of Craig David before, but ended up choosing that answer, which was obviously the right one.”

These suspicious behaviors and repeated coughing spells in the public aroused suspicion. “The investigation showed that there was regularly someone in the audience who coughed on reading the correct answer”, Explain The Independent. The new scandal: Charles Ingram had accomplices. Hidden in the audience, his wife, Diana, and academic Tecwen Whittock coughed up the answers. The production then withdraws its earnings and lodges a complaint.

Two years later, in 2003, Charles Ingram and his accomplices were found guilty of fraud by the British courts, precise The Daily Telegraph. The Ingram were sentenced to eighteen months suspended prison sentence for fraud, and the court imposed a fine on each of the perpetrators.

Gaps in evidence

“The British tabloids rushed to the scandal of the Commander who coughs, it was the business of the century”, written The Independent.Almost twenty years later, the success of the miniseries shows that the British have not lost their taste for quizzes or scandals.

The Ingram’s lawyer, who is still pleading their innocence, even took advantage of the spotlight to request that the case be heard on appeal. The evidence against his clients is “Incomplete ”, She says to Telegraph. Pending a possible new judgment, spectators of Quizall have their theory.