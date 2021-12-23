The scent of exotic resorts tempts travelers with Virgin Atlantic’s scented sun cream.

To entice travelers, Virgin Atlantic has created a scented sun cream that smells like exotic resorts.

The long-haul carrier has launched a line of high-end sun creams that subtly evoke the scents of popular winter sun destinations.

Many sun-starved Brits yearn for tropical weather and that distinct whiff of warm air as they step off a plane.

Virgin Atlantic has launched a line of premium sun creams scented with the flavors and fragrances of the country’s favorite winter sun hotspots, subtly evoking the scents of top destinations.

The Scent You There sun cream collection is inspired by the alluring scents of Los Angeles and the ever-popular Caribbean destinations of Barbados, The Bahamas, and Jamaica.

Until January 31, 2022, the range is available with select destination bookings.

Winter vacationers are still looking for new and exciting places to visit.

With US borders now open to UK visitors, nearly half (46%) are considering a trip to the United States, while the Bahamas (26%) and Barbados (24%), respectively, are popular among sun-seekers.

“With wintry weather approaching, booking a holiday is top of mind for many Brits,” said Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Commercial Officer.

It’s not too late to get some much-needed sunshine and a break this winter in one of the top destinations we can safely fly them to.

“We hope that our quirky Scent You There collection, which is inspired by our most popular winter sun hotspots, will remind our customers of the joy of travel and encourage them to book the incredible vacation they deserve.”

In November and December, Virgin Atlantic reported a 150 percent increase in bookings to luxury long-haul winter sun destinations, including Barbados.

To meet rising customer demand, the airline has recently launched new Caribbean flights, including direct flights to both The Bahamas and St Lucia, as well as a larger selection of flights to Barbados than ever before, including the first ever direct flight from Edinburgh.

The following are some of the sun scents that are available to vacationers:

California Palm and Matcha Latte from Los Angeles

According to Virgin Atlantic research, nearly a third of Brits (32%) think LA smells like coffee, while 22% think it smells like healthy foods like Matcha.

Palm trees, on the other hand, were the most popular image on Twitter in relation to the city of Los Angeles.

Spiced Rum with Bajan Thyme from Barbados

Barbados is mentioned by a fifth of British people (20%), according to the study.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.