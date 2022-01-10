The schedule for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee has been revealed, and it includes a long Bank Holiday weekend for Britons.

The Platinum Jubilee schedule has been revealed, and it includes a long Bank Holiday weekend for Brits.

To commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Britons will be treated to a MASSIVE four-day Bank Holiday weekend this summer.

The four-day extravaganza, which takes place the first weekend in June, is expected to be jam-packed with gifts from Her Majesty, 95, as she marks her 70th year on the throne.

Some of the festivities will include a massive national pudding competition, as well as thousands of jubilee lunches to honor Britain’s longest-ever reigning monarch.

To accommodate festivities, the May Bank Holiday Weekend, which usually falls at the end of the month, will be moved to Thursday, June 2.

On Friday, June 3, the weekend will be extended by an extra day off.

The extra long weekend, according to Buckingham Palace, will provide “an opportunity for communities across the United Kingdom to come together and celebrate the historic milestone.”

The Platinum Pudding Competition, held by Fortnum and Mason to find a dish to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, will kick off the official Jubilee celebrations on Monday.

A panel of judges, including Dame Mary Berry, will assess the recipes.

Along with the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, which will continue to plant new trees to present to her at the end of the year, it is hoped that it will serve as a long-lasting reminder.

More than 500 horses and 1,000 performers are expected to take part in a show in the grounds of Windsor Castle from May 12 to 15, which will take the audience on a journey through history from Elizabeth I to today.

Later in the year, more ceremonies will take place, beginning on Thursday, June 2, the first day of the special four-day bank holiday, when the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will take place in Horse Guards Parade.

The UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and UK Overseas Territories will come together on the same day to light a beacon at the same time as Buckingham Palace’s main beacon.

The full schedule of events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been announced by Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old monarch will open her private estates to the public, and some of the world’s biggest stars will perform outside Buckingham Palace as part of the festivities.

It is unknown which events the Queen will attend or participate in because she was ordered to rest by doctors in October of last year after an overnight hospital stay for unspecified preliminary investigations.

The majority of the Jubilee duties are expected to be distributed among the royal household…

