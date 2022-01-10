The Scottish Government has called the anti-vax bootcamp “reckless and irresponsible.”

The Scottish Government has branded an anti-vax bootcamp as “reckless and irresponsible.”

A government spokesman says that misinformation about the vaccine should be ignored, as the Alpha Men group announces a training event in Lanarkshire.

Despite the fact that covid jabs are entirely voluntary across the UK, the group says it will take “direct action” to stop “forced vaccination” of children.

They’ve also advised attendees to dress in “black uniform, black boots, and a black hat” and arrive at the gym early to “fight the evil.”

Despite the fact that there are no plans to make the covid vaccine mandatory, the group has gained support from men opposed to its implementation.

“Covid-19 vaccinations are entirely voluntary in Scotland, and those for children will only take place with the appropriate consent,” a Scottish Government spokesman said when asked about the Lanarkshire event.

“Getting vaccinated saves lives and protects the NHS by reducing the likelihood of people needing hospital treatment if they do contract a disease.”

“Irresponsibly and recklessly disseminating vaccine misinformation is irresponsible and reckless, and anyone doing so should be ignored.”

“Any claims that Covid-19 vaccinations for children or adults are mandatory in Scotland are completely false,” the spokesman added.

The event has been reported to Police Scotland.

“Officers will pay attention to the area and engage with anyone in attendance,” a police spokesman said.

In the last week, the membership of a social media group dedicated to Alpha Men Assemble Scotland has jumped from 100 to 400, with a barrage of messages urging people to avoid taking any vaccines or wearing masks in public places.

Over 4,000 people have joined the Alpha Men Assemble UK group.

In just one week, the number has risen by 1,000.

In recent weeks, it has hosted a number of “training and strategy tactics” meetings.

On December 28, about 100 activists gathered on a beach in West Sussex for one session.

