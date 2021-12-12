The Scottish Government will cover the cost of vaccines and boosters for care staff while they are on the job.

To aid in the fight against the Omicron variant, adult home care workers are being encouraged to get vaccinated.

To encourage adoption, the Scottish Government has offered financial assistance.

Adult home care workers will be given financial assistance in order to get vaccinated while on the job.

To combat the Omicron variant, the Scottish Government is urging care home workers to get vaccinated.

They are providing financial assistance to adult care providers who will incur additional costs if their employees are vaccinated during working hours, allowing them to do so without losing pay or taking annual leave.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf thanked staff for their efforts, but added that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 made it more important than ever for caregivers to get their COVID-19 booster vaccinations, test themselves regularly, and follow infection prevention protocols.

Booster vaccine uptake is currently lower among social care workers, with 47.7% of frontline social care workers and 54.8 percent of care home staff having received their booster, than it is in other sectors, such as frontline healthcare workers (72%).

“I want to thank everyone working in social care who has taken advantage of the vaccination offer and received a booster jag,” Mr Yousaf said.

However, I would like to strongly encourage every social worker to get vaccinated.

We know that even if you’ve been twice vaccinated, your COVID-19 immunity fades over time.

With the introduction of the Omicron variant, getting your booster has never been more important.

Please make this happen as soon as possible.

“I’m grateful to all of our social workers for their unwavering commitment and perseverance during what I know is still a trying time.”

I understand that after more than 20 months of the pandemic, staff members are likely to be exhausted, and I want to thank you all for your support and cooperation as we continue to work through this.

“However, we are aware that the rate of uptake among those working in care homes and social care is lower than in other industries.”

If you haven’t already, get your booster, especially if you work with some of our most vulnerable citizens.

“Vaccinating yourself, those you care about, and your friends and family is essential.”