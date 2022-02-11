The Scottish Government’s £150 cost-of-living-payment scheme has sparked controversy.

According to an independent analysis released on Friday, nearly a third of the country’s wealthiest families will receive a tax break.

Anti-poverty campaigners and student leaders have reacted angrily to the Scottish Government’s plan to offer £150 payments to help people with the cost of living.

According to a report released on Friday, the scheme will benefit nearly a third of the country’s wealthiest households.

The IPPR Scotland think tank has called for an “urgent rethink” of the plans, which were announced at Holyrood on Thursday by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

In April, 1.85 million households – roughly three quarters of the total – will receive £150 in either a direct payment or a credit on their council tax account.

Ministers, on the other hand, have been chastised for choosing to follow Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plan in England rather than providing more targeted assistance to the most vulnerable.

According to Rachel Statham of the IPPR, the scheme failed the poorest households by distributing funds “so thinly that it will barely make a dent in families’ budgets.”

“A scheme that falls short of expectations risks having catastrophic consequences for people who are already struggling to make ends meet and are now being hit hardest by rising fuel costs,” she added.

Students were also enraged because they will not receive any financial assistance because they are already exempt from paying council tax.

The president of the National Union of Students in Scotland, Matt Crilly, said he was “utterly stunned” to learn of the lack of support.

“Students face the same energy bill increases as everyone else, but our support does not increase with the cost of living, and many of us receive no support at all during the summer,” he continued.

“The payment to students must be extended by the Finance Secretary.”

Meanwhile, despite Ms Forbes’s advice, the council umbrella body Cosla said the “vast majority” of local authorities were likely to give households credit instead of cash for their bills.

“The local government would have preferred to have had the time to discuss how best to use this funding to support households, focusing on those who need it the most,” a spokesman said.

This was confirmed by Citizens Advice Scotland.

Council tax rebate: Scottish Government’s £150 cost of living payment scheme sparks backlash