The search for a missing Taiwanese F-16 jet is still underway.

A Taiwanese F-16 jet has gone missing, and the search is still underway.

A jet has reportedly crashed into the sea in southwestern Taiwan, according to locals.

ANKARA

After taking a routine training flight on Tuesday, a Taiwanese F-16V fighter jet went missing.

The plane went missing over the sea off the coast of western Taiwan, the self-ruled Taiwanese Air Force said in a statement to official Taiwan News.

It was also mentioned that search and rescue operations had begun.

The jet vanished from radar after 30 minutes of flight from Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the National Rescue Command Center in Taiwan reported that residents of Chiayi’s southwestern suburbs saw a plane crash into the sea near Aogu Wetland in Dongshi Township.