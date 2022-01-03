The secret deal between Prince Andrew’s accuser and Jeffrey Epstein has been made public in the hopes that it will jeopardize the case.

The secret deal between Prince Andrew’s accuser and Jeffrey Epstein has been made public in the hopes of sabotaging the case.

A judge has allowed Virginia Roberts, the accuser of Prince Andrew, to reveal her secret agreement with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York’s legal team had hoped that the document would be crucial in letting him off the hook in her lawsuit against him, which is scheduled to go to court tomorrow.

The document reveals the terms of a (dollar)500,000 payout from Epstein’s estate to Virginia, a victim of the multimillionaire paedophile’s abuse and trafficking.

Andrews’ lawyers are hoping that the terms of the back room agreement will prevent Virginia from continuing her lawsuit against him.

All other “potential defendants” are excused from “all manner of action and actions of Virginia Roberts,” according to the 2009 agreement.

The settlement in Virginia had been kept under wraps, but judges ordered it to be released today unless “good cause” could be shown.

Virginia alleges that the Duke sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17. The Duke’s lawyers claim that a clause in the agreement prevents him from being sued.

The now 38-year-old claims she was enticed into Epstein’s sexual pyramid scheme by the Duke of York’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty this week of assisting ex-lover Epstein in luring vulnerable teenagers to his properties for him to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Back in October, Virginia’s lawyers agreed to hand over a copy of the settlement for Andrew’s lawyers to review.

Andrew vehemently denies all charges leveled against him, claiming he was unaware of Epstein or Maxwell’s wrongdoings.

His legal team, on the other hand, has been lobbying for it to be made public.

Their wish came true.

Judges Loretta Preska and Lewis Kaplan, who are overseeing the duke’s lawsuit, backed the claim last month and ordered it made public.

Andrew has not been charged with any crimes, but he is attempting to dismiss Virginia’s lawsuit.

There will be more later…

