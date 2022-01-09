The secret phone network infiltrated by detectives dealt a major blow to Glasgow crime gangs.

Detectives infiltrated a secret phone network in Glasgow, dealing a major blow to the city’s criminal gangs.

After the shadowy network was bugged by French cops, who handed information over to Scottish prosecutors before shutting it down, a goldmine of damning evidence became available.

The biggest police intelligence coup in history is set to put gangland figures in jail, with Scottish prosecutors already bringing 11 cases to court and preparing another 50.

According to the Daily Record, the move comes after the shadowy encrypted messaging service EncroChat was hacked.

Criminals used the service by turning off GPS tracking on their phones and installing expensive software that allowed for snoop-free communications and a PIN code that instantly deleted all data.

Drugs and weapons worth millions of euros have already been seized in busts across Europe, along with a goldmine of damning evidence against some of Europe’s most feared gangs, including Scots crime clans.

Experts claim that a slew of convictions will decimate criminal networks, giving Scotland a once-in-a-lifetime chance to improve its appalling drug-related death rate.

“Since the breach of EncroChat, organized crime figures have been severely disrupted across Europe,” said Graeme Pearson, former head of the Scottish Crime and Drug Enforcement Agency and former Labour justice spokesman.

“Their faith in their ability to communicate secretly has been shattered.

New systems will take the place of EncroChat, but convincing serious players to use them will be difficult.

There’s a smidgeon of paranoia here.

“It’ll be fascinating to see who the focus of these 50 cases is.

There will be some surprises as well as some well-known names in the mix.

“And because of EncroChat, there will be many more people who wonder when the chap will show up at their door.”

“The French could have kept their advantage to themselves, but they chose to share it with forces across Europe, which was fantastic.”

“Police have also identified other people on the scene who are trying to make a name for themselves.”

We may never be able to completely decapitate organized crime, but we can hope to cause long-term damage to the business case.

“Police are doing everything they can to reduce the number of incidents.”

