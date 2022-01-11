The secret to Oman’s tolerance culture

The secret to Oman’s toleration culture

In regional disputes, Oman is known for its neutrality.

DOHA, QARABIA

Despite the fact that it is home to a variety of religious sects and tribes, Oman is known around the world as an ideal model of coexistence and harmony.

The Gulf country is at peace not only with itself, but also with its neighbors.

Oman is well-known for its neutrality in regional disputes, which have often resulted in deep enmities between countries in the region, which have occasionally devolved into full-fledged wars.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Shahri, a preacher at the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science, told Anadolu Agency that tolerance “is rooted (in Oman) since the entry of Islam into the country and the praise of Islam’s prophet for the tolerance of the people of Oman.”

Tolerance, he said, has succeeded in “preserving” Omani society.

“Tolerance is not cowardice or weakness, and it is not submitting to others’ will,” the scholar explained.

“However, it does not mean that I must reject or ignore the other, and that I must attack him if I disagree with him.”

He recalled the story of Prophet Muhammad’s first delegate, who was tasked with spreading the Islamic message to the Omanis.

Al-Shahri described the Omani people as “tolerant.”

“They received the message but did not act on it right away.”

It took them days to study it before they voluntarily entered the fold of Islam.”

Al-Shahri explained that the Omani society’s trait of tolerance and understanding benefited it on all levels, citing the Omanis’ trade with China over a thousand years ago and the Chinese fascination with the Omanis’ morals as examples.

Coexistence model

Al-Shahri calls Oman “history’s most beautiful model of coexistence,” a virtue that he claims has been ingrained in Omani society for thousands of years.

According to him, Islamic teachings are essential for Omanis to preserve and consolidate their noble culture.

“As Muslims, we are commanded to be tolerant and peaceful,” the preacher said.

“Believers are nothing more than brothers (in Islam), according to the Qur’anic description.”

While acknowledging that Omani society has a long history of lineages, races, societies, regions, and ethnic groups,

