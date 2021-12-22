The secretary of state for elections in Pennsylvania has warned lawmakers that further delays could jeopardize the primary election date.

The state’s elections chief has warned lawmakers that any further delays could jeopardize the primary election date.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top statewide elections official warned lawmakers that delays in drawing new General Assembly district lines could force a postponement of the spring primary election next year.

The current schedule, according to Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid, will not work.

“In short, it will be impossible to meet the constitutionally mandated timeline for finalizing the reapportionment plan, as well as the current statutorily established deadlines for the start of (the) petition circulation period and other subsequent deadlines leading up to the primary,” Degraffenreid said.

Senate Republicans have been warning for nearly a year that census data delays could force a postponement of the May 17 primary date.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said in a text message on Wednesday that she would support a later primary “only as a last resort.”

The reapportionment commission produced preliminary maps for the General Assembly less than a week ago, and Degrafffenreid’s letter comes less than a week later.

Her department has started publicizing the proposed maps, she said.

Starting in February, candidates and their supporters will begin circulating nominating petitions in order to be placed on the primary ballot.

However, counties will need about three weeks to prepare materials for the process before that date.

The deadline to submit a petition is March 8th.

People have until January 18 days to object to the proposed maps.

18 days to object to the proposed maps.

“And the time required to file and consider any appeals to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will further impede the process,” she told the legislators.

Congressional redistricting is done separately through legislation that must pass both chambers — which are currently controlled by Republicans — and be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Democrat Tom Wolf

It’s unclear when the General Assembly will consider new districts reflecting the state’s congressional delegation’s reduction from 18 to 17 seats.

In March 2020, as the pandemic spread across the country, Pennsylvania lawmakers voted to push back the presidential primary from April 28 to June 2.

Maps that have been prepared in advance…

