The secrets to the perfect marriage are revealed – and they aren’t all easy.

The perfect marriage’s secrets have been revealed – and they’re not all easy.

Six meaningful conversations, three long walks, and two barn-storming rows every month, according to research, is the recipe for a perfect marriage.

A study of 2,000 happily married adults in the United Kingdom found that taking a short break away together twice a year, as well as two longer vacations, is beneficial.

And being affectionate pays off, as the happiest couples estimate having sex five times a week and saying “I love you” up to 20 times every two weeks.

They also kiss two or three times a day and cuddle eleven times a week.

The top 50 elements of a happy marriage, according to the Warner Leisure Hotels study, include pursuing your own hobbies and interests, allowing your other half to see you at your worst, and being silly with each other.

Listening to each other complain about work, showing each other how proud you are of them, and being respectful in front of others are all things that couples value.

“We weren’t surprised to see that taking short breaks is one of the secret ingredients to a happy marriage,” said Simon Thompson, managing director of the adult-only hotel group that commissioned the study.

“Many couples who come to see us say they feel closer after spending a romantic weekend relaxing and unwinding together, and it helps that neither of them has to do the dishes.”

“Quality time spent enjoying shared interests, combined with value placed on time apart pursuing individual hobbies, appears to be a winning formula for a long-lasting marriage.”

“However, as this survey clearly demonstrates, keeping a relationship exciting requires a good balance of humour, affection, understanding, and interest.”

Forgiving bad habits, not sleeping on an argument, and turning a blind eye when the other is moody or annoying are some of the other tips shared by those deeply happy in wedlock.

While many swear by trying new things together, going on weekend getaways, and surprising the other half with unexpected gifts, others swear by sticking to the tried-and-true.

Some of the more relaxed couples believe that picking their battles, not being offended if the other uses the restroom in front of them, and always taking their partner’s side, regardless of whether they are correct or not, is the key to their success.

The ability to laugh with each other after an argument, as well as a fair distribution of household chores, pave the way for a successful union.

1. Spending time together in a meaningful way

2. Taking care of them when they are ill

3. Having the feeling that you can be completely yourself

4. Allowing them to pursue their own hobbies and interests.

5. Seeing each other at your worst and best moments

6. Having a regular…

