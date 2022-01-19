The Pennsylvania Senate is debating a bill that would automatically increase funding for the school choice program.

Senate Republicans pushed forward a bill on Wednesday that would clear the waiting list for students seeking financial aid to attend a private school.

On a party-line vote, the Senate Education Committee approved a bill that would increase the funding cap for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs by 25% – or an estimated (dollar)100 million annually – if at least 90% of the tax credits were claimed the previous year.

This so-called automatic escalator would eliminate the need for lawmakers, mostly Republicans, to negotiate increased funding for these tax credit programs that benefit businesses that support private school scholarship programs every year during state budget talks.

The bill will now be considered by the entire Senate.

Governor, on the other hand,

The governor, according to a spokeswoman for Tom Wolf, opposes the bill in its current form.

“Senate Bill 527 could take away up to (dollar)1 billion in public education funding, and it doesn’t guarantee that the funding will truly serve underprivileged and minority populations,” said Beth Rementer, a Wolf spokeswoman.

The General Assembly approved an increase in the EITC program of (dollar)40 million in 2021, bringing the total to (dollar)225 million.

The OSTC program, which, unlike the EITC, is aimed at providing scholarships to children who live in low-achieving public school attendance areas, now has (dollar)55 million in funding.

More than 48,000 students receive private school scholarships as a result of these programs.

Senator John Kerry (D-MA)

Despite increased funding for the tax credit programs, Mike Regan, R-Cumberland and York counties, who sponsored the bill, said that due to the programs’ arbitrary funding caps, 40,000 to 50,000 students are annually turned away from receiving financial aid.

“Some of these kids will never have the opportunity to lift themselves out of poverty or an inevitable life of crime, prison,” Regan told the committee, “because taxpayer-funded public schools continue to fail to provide them with the education and support they need to break that horrible cycle.”

He took a break from his written testimony to tell a story about a time when he was a US marshal and picked up a kid in Harrisburg on a drug charge two decades ago….

Latest News from Infosurhoy.