The settlement reached between Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew’s accuser has been made public.

LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — According to Prince Andrew, a previously sealed (dollar)500,000 lawsuit settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and an American woman in 2009 has been made public.

A clause in Epstein’s contract with Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, stated that anyone “who could have been included as a potential defendant” would be protected from being sued by Giuffre.

“Prince Andrew and others are released from any alleged liability arising from Ms.

Andrew Brettler, the prince’s attorney, told a Manhattan federal court judge, “Brettler has made.”

Giuffre made a claim against Prince Andrew in this case.”

In August, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the prince, alleging that he sexually assaulted her several times when she was 17 years old in 2001.

The prince’s lawyers have argued that “Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre” and that the lawsuit should be dismissed.

He flatly denies Giuffre’s accusations.”

They wrote that Giuffre sued Andrew “in order to obtain another payday at his expense and the expense of those closest to him.”

The mistreatment of Giuffre by Epstein does not justify her public attack on Prince Andrew.”

Oral arguments in the motion to dismiss the lawsuit without a trial will be held on Tuesday.

According to the lawyers, Giuffre should be barred from suing because she has lived in Australia for the past two decades and cannot accurately claim to be a resident of Colorado, where her mother lives.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan denied the lawyers’ request to halt the lawsuit and subject Giuffre to a deposition over the issue of where she resides.

In late 2019, when asked if he ever had sex with Giuffre, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight, “It didn’t happen.”

He claimed he had “no recollection” of ever meeting her.

The interview was widely panned, with critics claiming Andrew was uncaring toward Epstein’s victims.

The prince was then ordered to abdicate his royal responsibilities.

Brettler and Giuffre’s lawyers’ spokesperson both received a message.

Epstein, 66, committed suicide in August 2019 while awaiting a sex-trafficking trial in…

