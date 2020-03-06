Australian experts have revealed the seven surprising items you should never leave in your bathroom – including toothbrush, towels and razors.

From toothbrushes to towels, the team behind lifestyle publication Bed Threads have shared exactly what you should remove from your space.

‘Your bathroom, no matter how small,shouldn’t become a dumping ground…the goal is to maintain the space as a clean and healthy room in the house that exudes calm and not chaos,’ lifestyle expert Rory Carter said.

While storing your toothbrush in the bathroom may be convenient, it can actually be unsafe.

‘Bacteria released from the toilet combined with heat and moisture is an ideal situation for germs to multiply,’ Rory explained.

‘Take the extra thirty seconds to fetch your toothbrush from a cool, dry place before brushing and save yourself the paranoia.’

If you keep your towels in the bathroom, you may find yourself drying your body with a damp towel that has a ‘stale aroma’.

Instead, storing your towels in a laundry or outdoor uncover space will ensure they dry faster and smell fresher.

‘Just like most of the items on this list, they don’t do their best work in a damp, humid environment which shortens their life dramatically,’ Rory said.

Keeping your razors in a dry and cool space instead of the bathroom drawer will help them last longer.

‘It seems like a logical place to keep your prescription medication and vitamins, but you’d actually be better of moving them to the kitchen drawers,’ Rory explained.

‘When the package says to store in a cool, dry place it definitely isn’t referring to your humid, temperature-fluctuating bathroom.’

It’s also recommended you read the labels as some medications need to be stored in fridges.

Instead of keeping your fragrances in the bathroom, Rory recommends storing them in your wardrobe or on your dresser.

Rory explained: ‘To avoid your favourite fragrances from deteriorating and changing smell over time, fluctuations in light and temperature need to be avoided.’

The high temperatures and humid conditions in your bathroom can cause metals to tarnish overtime.

This will also mean that you will need to clean your necklace, bracelets or earrings much more frequently.

‘The best place for your beloved jewellery in a box in your bedroom,’ Rory said.

Rory said: ‘Your robe is practically a wearable towel, that’s why we love our own pure linen options so much.’

But like towels, your robe will be damp and have an unpleasant aroma if kept in the bathroom for too long.

‘Leave it in your wardrobe after every wear so that it’s nice and fresh every time you slip into it.’