The shooting death of a teen in central Pennsylvania is being treated as’suspicious,’ according to police.

The death of a 15-year-old boy in York City is being investigated as suspicious after he received a gunshot wound to the head.

At 6:05 a.m., police were called to a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street.

There were reports of a shooting on Saturday.

The boy was already dead when police arrived, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Michael Caster, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay, was last seen in Lancaster and York, but had no specific address.

Caster died from a head injury, according to an autopsy completed Monday by Gay.

She has not yet made a decision on the manner of death, pending further investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated as a “suspicious death,” according to police, and Gay stated that other people were present at the time of the shooting.

Police expect more information in the coming days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department via one of the following channels: