The shortlist for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize shows TikTok influencers driving sales.

TikTok influencers are driving a sales surge, according to the shortlist for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

The influence of social media platforms is assisting in the improvement of literacy by propelling children’s books to the top of best-seller lists.

TikTok isn’t all crazy dance videos and beauty advice.

The social media platform is promoting literacy by propelling children’s books to the top of bestseller lists.

Several titles have “gone viral” after receiving influential endorsements via the short-form video site, according to the shortlist for the 2022 Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley, a “brilliantly nuanced debut thriller about community, corruption, and identity,” is a TikTok “Lit hit” about a young Indigenous American woman who is drafted into a covert FBI operation.

Namina Forna’s The Gilded Ones is another TikTok-approved novel on Waterstones’ Older Readers shortlist.

Forna’s tales follows 16-year-old Deka on her quest to discover her destiny as a near-immortal with magical powers, set in a West African-inspired ancient kingdom under oppressive patriarchal rule.

During the pandemic, sales of “young adult fiction” increased by 68 percent, according to market research firm The NPD Group, which attributed the increase to TikTok creators sharing reviews and reading lists with millions of followers.

Retailers are now choosing the most popular titles on BookTok, the platform’s literature hashtag, which has received 39 billion views.

After being singled out on TikTok, backlist books like 2017 young adult murder mystery One Of Us Is Lying are reprinting and getting TV adaptations.

Bumble and Snug and the Angry Pirates, by Mark Bradley, a Yorkshire comic writer and artist who won a book deal after launching his characters on his Instagram account, is a contender for the Younger Reader prize.

The Waterstone’s shortlist demonstrates how streaming behemoths scour best-seller lists for new shows for children.

The Obama’s Higher Ground production company is adapting Firekeeper’s Daughter for Netflix.

Amari and the Night Brothers by BB Alston, another Young Readers competitor, was also picked up by Netflix, as was The Upper World by Femi Fadugba, a south London-set story about a boy who can see glimpses of the future.

“After another year of isolation, separation, and division, it is noteworthy that many of this year’s shortlisted authors and illustrators have chosen to explore themes of home, belonging, and community,” Waterstones added.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Waterstones Children’s Book Prize shortlist shows TikTok influencers driving sales surge