The sight of the world’s largest cast iron skillet traveling down Tennessee highway perplexed drivers.

The sight of the world’s largest cast iron skillet traveling down a Tennessee highway perplexed motorists.

Consider how many eggs and sausages you could make in this contraption.

The sight of a massive cast iron skillet making its way down a Tennessee highway wowed — and perplexed — motorists.

The 18-foot, 14,360-pound skillet was hauled down I-59 last Thursday on its way to the Lodge Cast Iron Museum in South Pittsburgh, Tennessee, according to NBC News 4 Nashville.

It is claimed to be the world’s largest cast iron skillet, a claim that is easy to believe given its size.

According to UPI, the massive cookware was created to promote the soon-to-be-opened museum, which was conceived by the Tennessee-based company from which it takes its name.

“We celebrated 125 years of Lodge Cast Iron in 2021, and as we look forward to 2022 and the next 125 years, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Lodge Cast Iron Museum to South Pittsburgh,” says Mike Otterman, CEO and President of Lodge Cast Iron.

“The museum is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our community and share Lodge with the world through this unrivaled experience, which covers everything from the history of cast iron to how it’s used today.”

According to the Lodge Cast Iron website, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in “the history and behind-the-scenes making of some of the most beloved cast iron products, cast iron cooking, and the robust culture that surrounds it.”

This summer, the museum is expected to open.