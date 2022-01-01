The silicon chip shortage that caused tech shortages in 2021 is expected to last into 2022.

Experts agree that the ripple effects of the shortage will take another year to subside, leaving shoppers with little choice but to wait.

The year 2021 revealed the technology industry’s reliance on factories that produce the tiny chips that power electronic devices, as well as the long-term consequences of their scarcity.

Semiconductors, also known as silicon chips, are the “brains” of computers, controlling everything from smartphones, laptops, and tablets to cars, washing machines, video game consoles, and satellites.

Pandemic restrictions that forced factories to close in the spring of last year hampered production, but a unique combination of factors collided in what analyst Emile Naus called “the perfect storm of everything that could possibly go wrong” to create a global shortage.

Increased demand for computing and gaming devices as the world worked, learned, and played from home, combined with global shipping delays, the soaring price of silicon (an essential chip element extracted from sand), and trade disputes between China, Australia, and the United States, exacerbated the crisis, while natural disasters such as a drought in Taiwan and a major fire in China severely harmed Asian factories’ ability to produce the chi.

Mr Naus told me that the semiconductor industry goes through cycles of under and oversupply on a regular basis, and that a period of undersupply was expected by the time the pandemic hit in early 2020.

“Everything happened at the same time: the industry’s cyclical nature, disruption of demand and supply patterns, then the fire in China – it couldn’t have been any worse,” he said.

The spread of the Delta variant and Covid outbreaks in Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia exacerbated already serious supply and shipping issues, prompting Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to darkly remark in October that we were “in the worst of it now.”

The global automobile industry has been among the hardest hit, with consulting firm AlixPartners estimating that the shortage will cost the industry (dollar)210 billion in revenue in 2021 – the equivalent of 7.7 million fewer cars.

In the last three months of the year, a supply shortage began to threaten the availability of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices.

