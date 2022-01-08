The simple blunder that could result in your phone being confiscated at the airport

The simple oversight that could result in your phone being seized at the airport

A PHONE has become an indispensable piece of travel gear, particularly since the introduction of e-tickets and e-boarding passes.

However, if you make one simple mistake, your phone could be confiscated at the airport, and getting your vacation photos for Instagram will be the last thing on your mind.

Your trip could be over before it even starts if you don’t have access to your tickets and boarding pass.

To avoid having your phone confiscated, make sure it’s fully charged and won’t run out of power.

If your phone’s battery is dead and it can’t be turned on, airport security can seize it, according to the UK Government website.

As a result, charging your phone in the airport lounge may be impossible.

Sammy Vagabond, a travel content creator, shared the tip on Instagram to help holidaymakers have a smooth journey.

“Electronic devices without a charge – If you can’t turn on your devices when security asks, they can confiscate them, putting your vacation contents at risk,” he wrote.

All electronic devices that cannot be turned on are covered by this advice.

There are a number of other unusual items that are prohibited from being brought onboard a flight, which may force you to discard them or check your luggage.

Hair dye, walking poles, and corkscrews are just a few examples.

These are the foods that you are not allowed to bring through airport security.

Liquids cannot be taken through security, but some foods are also prohibited because they are treated as liquids.

Jam, hummus, syrups, honey, and guacamole, for example, must all be packaged in 100ml or smaller containers, and they must all fit into that tiny plastic bag with your liquids.

Here are the foods and beverages to avoid bringing on a plane, as well as the ones to bring instead.