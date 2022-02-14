The situation on the Ukraine-Russia border is described as “very very dangerous” by the UK prime minister.

The situation on the Ukraine-Russia border is described as “extremely dangerous” by UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Russians are ‘planning for something that could happen as soon as the next 48 hours,’ according to Boris Johnson.

LONDON, U.K.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border “extremely dangerous.”

Johnson, who is on a visit to Scotland, said the evidence of an impending invasion is “pretty clear.”

“On the Ukrainian border, you have around 130,000 troops massed.”

“There are a slew of other indicators that indicate serious invasion preparations,” he said.

“And we have to respect that we have to realize that this is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation,” Johnson continued.

“There is still time for President [Vladimir] Putin to step back,” Johnson said, “and what we’re urging is for everyone to engage in dialogue for a conversation to take place and for the Russians to avoid… a disastrous mistake for Russia.”

According to Johnson, the signs of an invasion are present, and “as you’ve heard from President Biden, they’re least planning for something that could happen as soon as the next 48 hours.”

The British prime minister also warned that everything should be done to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin understands “the economic and political consequences of doing so, and I believe that the world needs to learn the lesson of 2014.”

He went on to say that Europe needs to diversify its energy sources and reduce its reliance on Russian resources.

“We must prepare to impose some extremely severe economic consequences on Russia,” he said.

“It’s critical that the West remains united,” Johnson said.

“What I’m saying is that it’s critical for the West to unite, and I believe Defense Secretary [Ben Wallace] is absolutely correct in saying that we must be strong.”

In response to a question about whether he could travel to Moscow to aid diplomatic efforts to avoid a regional conflict, Johnson said he is “going to be doing everything I can to help the diplomatic process” and that he will “be talking to various leaders, including Joe Biden, very soon.”