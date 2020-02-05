The slang terms that cheaters use when having an affair 

‘Tinmanning’, ‘straycations’ and ‘stealing home’ are among the most common terms used by cheaters to hide affairs from their partners, new research reveals.

Controversial dating site Ashley Madison, which is marketed to people who are already married or in relationships, surveyed its members to determine the slang most widely used to hide sneaky rendezvousing and infidelity in 2020.

Cheaters who actively avoid developing feelings for their affair partner are ‘tinmanning’ against emotional involvement, while the rare few who actually fall in love with and marry their secret lover are said to be ‘stealing home’.

The acronym NSFS stands for Not Suitable for Spouse, indicating any messages or photographic content which should be hidden from a spouse or defacto partner at all costs.

‘Fling Bling’ refers to jewellery given to or received by an affair partner, while ‘The First Coming’ describes the first orgasm reached outside the official relationship.

To ‘silver spoon’ is to embark on an affair where both parties are senior citizens.

A ‘straycation’ is a holiday taken exclusively with an affair partner, while being ‘zippered’ describes the emotional state of developing an attachment to an affair partner beyond a sexual connection, often without realising it.

Relationship expert Dr Tammy Nelson says cheaters use collective slang as reassurance that they are not alone in their infidelity.

‘Common terms to describe these shared moments make you feel like you’re part of a club, a secret society or a larger social movement. It helps to not feel so alone,’ she said.

Ashley Madison’s Director of Communications Isabella Mise agrees, saying the terms make cheating ‘a little easier’ for anyone wishing to be unfaithful.

‘A successful affair is an undiscovered affair, and discretion is our top priority,’ she said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘We’ve learned the ways in which our members carry out their affairs to keep them a secret, and we decided to give them one more [method]– a language.’