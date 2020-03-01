The Slovak opposition takes the lead as voters partially share the ruling party’s results

By Tomas Mrva and Jan Lopatka

BRATISLAVA, March 1 – Slovakian opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) took the lead in the country’s parliamentary elections. An exit poll and partial results showed more than a decade ago that voters punished the ruling center-left Smer, for whom the country’s political life has dominated.

OLANO, a politically amorphous movement focused on fighting corruption, won 23.7% of the vote, with a third of the counties counting ahead of Smer at 20.6%.

Support for OLANO rose less than 6% at the end of last year and focused on a protest vote against the perception of high-level transplants that were fueled by the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancé two years ago.

An exit survey for TV Markiza found that profits from other liberal and conservative parties would give OLANO a strong position to negotiate to form a new center-right government.

The partial results, mainly from rural constituencies, where Smer is stronger and the opposition is mostly weak, showed that some potential coalition partners have so far been slightly below the threshold to win seats.

OLANO leader Igor Matovic has committed to cleaning up politics, an ambition that is anchored in his party’s slogan: “Let’s beat the mafia together”.

“I hope that the results (exit survey) also prove correct for other democratic opposition parties and that we can form a good government and that Slovakia can breathe hope and that the law applies to everyone, not just those with the right numbers on her cell phone, “said Matovic after the initial survey was released.

(For a graphic of the poll, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/2wkJhRG)

Political change in the member state of the euro zone, which, in contrast to the neighbors Hungary and Poland of the central European Visegrad group, avoided fighting with Brussels, began with the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in 2018.

An investigation uncovered communications between a businessman who is on trial for ordering the hit and politicians and judicial officers. The accused rejected the indictment.

The murder led to the biggest street protests in the post-communist era and forced Smer leader Robert Fico to resign, although his party’s coalition remained in power.

Matovic, 46, told Reuters last week that he wanted to be a conciliatory voice to the EU in Visegrad. Matovic, former owner of regional newspapers and legislators since 2010, describes himself as socially conservative and economically liberal.

In the European Parliament, OLANO is connected to the center-right People’s Party of Europe.

“I want to send a positive signal so that our European partners are not ashamed that we are a corrupt hole in Europe where journalists and their fiancé are murdered just because someone has discovered top-level corruption and their friends,” said Matovic ,

Smer was well on the way to posting its worst result since 2002. His nationalist and Hungarian minority allies would not win seats in parliament, the poll found.

Predictions that the right-wing extremist People’s Party, against the EU and NATO, could make strong gains have not been confirmed, and the party gained below 9%, the partial results showed.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva and Jan Lopatka, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Louise Heavens and Leslie Adler)