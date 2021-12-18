The Social Democrats, Greens, and FDP in Germany have formed a coalition.

After reaching an agreement with environmentalists and liberal parties, Olaf Scholz is set to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

BERLIN is the German capital.

On Tuesday, Germany’s center-left, environmentalist, and liberal parties agreed to form a coalition to form the country’s next government.

Olaf Scholz, the country’s new chancellor, praised his Social Democrats’ and coalition partners’ good teamwork and expressed hope that it would continue in the coming years to solve the country’s problems.

“As we begin our work, we have a difficult task ahead of us: combating the coronavirus crisis,” he said at the signing ceremony, emphasizing that the government will step up efforts to contain the pandemic.

Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) won a close election in September.

After weeks of negotiations, he won 26 elections over Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and hammered out a coalition deal with the two smaller parties.

The SPD, Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) will be sworn in as a three-party coalition government in the federal parliament on Wednesday.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s long-serving chancellor, did not run in the election and has stated repeatedly that she will step down once the new government takes office.