The Soliss Foundation hangs hundreds of drawings by the forging master Julio Pascual on the web

Undación Soliss has uploaded to its website the images of the hundreds of drawings by Julio Pascual, international master of forging, goldsmithing and enamel. This collection was acquired and restored on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Julio Pascual, one of the founders of Soliss Seguros in 1933.

The technical document of the restoration tasks carried out by the expert Noemí Sierra has also been uploaded: https://fundacionsoliss.es/

The restorer Noemí Sierra needed just over two years of work to complete the cataloging and restoration of more than 250 original drawings by the famous master, considered the last great rower in Europe. Julio Pascual carried out in Toledo an immense work of creating decorative elements for a multitude of pieces of different sizes, from huge monumental bars to delicate reliquaries, through lamps or railings.

Julio Pascual passed away in 1967, without children. Little by little, his closest relatives and neighbors took their belongings, although a large number of drawings were left in a trunk at his house in San Juan de la Penitencia, which nobody managed to give importance or value, and which little by little became they were deteriorating. In the summer of 2017, Eduardo Sánchez Butragueño, on behalf of the Soliss Foundation, contacted the conservative and restorer from Toledo, Noemí Sierra, to restore these drawings, which for the Foundation were a treasure of incalculable value. .