Twenty-five al-Shabaab terrorists are killed by the Somali army.

Under bilateral security cooperation, the operation was carried out by an elite unit trained by the Turkish military.

Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, is one of the world’s most dangerous

In an operation in the country’s southwest, the Somali National Army said it killed at least 25 members of the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab and injured dozens more.

The operation, which took place near Barire in Lower Shabelle province, was carried out by Gorgor (eagle) special commandos trained by the Turkish military as part of bilateral security cooperation.

The operation was launched after the army received intelligence that terrorist fighters were regrouping in the area, according to the Somali National News Agency.

Bariire is a small strategic agricultural town located 74 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of Mogadishu that was recently liberated from al-Shabaab following a major military offensive.

The Somali National Army and forces from the country’s Galmudug region repelled an al-Shabaab attack on Sunday, killing at least 21 of the terrorist group’s members.

Four military personnel, including a senior commander, were killed in the firefight in the town of Adakibir in the country’s Galgadud region.