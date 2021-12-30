The Somali military killed nine al-Shabaab terrorists.

The Somali military took out 9 al-Shabaab terrorists.

According to state media and officials, Somali forces killed nine al-Shabaab terrorists on Thursday while thwarting an attack on the country’s strategic town of Balad.

“At least nine Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an ambush by the Somali National Army (SNA) this morning in parts of the Bal’ad district in the Middle Shabelle region,” Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported, citing a senior military official.

According to the official, two Somali soldiers were killed and several others were injured in the pre-dawn attack.

The attack was carried out with heavy weapons, and five civilians were killed, according to Ibrahim Said, a local administrator in the Middle Shabelle region, who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone.

According to officials who spoke to Anadolu Agency, the attack was directed at road construction machinery stored at a location in the town.

In the agriculture town on the outskirts of Mogadishu’s capital, a 90-kilometer (56-mile) road is being built.

The militant group Al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that four soldiers were killed and three others were injured.

For more than a decade, the armed group has been fighting the state to impose Islamic law.

When a bomb targeted a vehicle carrying military personnel near Balad earlier this year, it killed 12 soldiers and two civilians while injuring several others.