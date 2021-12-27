The Somali president has suspended the prime minister over allegations of corruption.

In addition, the president has removed the navy chief from his position.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia suspended the country’s prime minister on Monday, citing allegations of corruption and misappropriation of public property.

“Noting that the Prime Minister [Mohamed Hussein Roble] appointed a new Minister of Defense on December 26, 2021, without having completed the ongoing investigation into interference in the ongoing investigation into the corruption of public lands owned by SNA, the Prime Minister’s work and powers have been suspended pending an investigation,” the Somali presidency said in a statement.

Mohamed also suspended the country’s navy commander, who had previously accused the prime minister of land grabbing and misappropriation of public property.

As the country’s political standoff deepens, the prime minister and the president traded barbs on Sunday.

Mohamed charged his prime minister with failing to carry out his mandate, which was to lead the country through elections.

According to Roble, the president is attempting to sabotage the ongoing general election.